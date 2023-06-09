Chicago migrants, West Ridge residents ask city not to move families from neighborhood

Chicago migrants and West Ridge residents are asking the city not to move families from the neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several migrant families are fighting plans to move them to new housing.

They have said the move would keep their kids from going to summer school.

Over 40 Venezuelan migrant families and West Ridge community members are pleading with city leaders to let them stay at a YMCA, instead of being moved all the way to Daley College on the other side of the city.

The migrants said they've been at this location for a month, and have quickly been embraced by those living in the neighborhood.

The community even opened a "store" inside Rogers Elementary School, where families have access to clothing, personal hygiene items and more.

Some children are even enrolled in summer learning programs at another school nearby, and their parents said moving them will further add to their already mounting emotional trauma.

These families said they are grateful to be where they are, and community members have said West Ridge is ready to welcome them full-time.

"This is what West Ridge does. This is what Rogers Park does," West Ridge resident Jill Hallet said. "We are known for embracing everybody; we are known for welcoming everybody."

City leaders have said the migrant families are being moved elsewhere to make room for migrants still sleeping on police station floors.

Buses are supposed to start moving migrants later Friday afternoon.