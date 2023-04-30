Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks Texas governor to stop 'inhumane' practice of busing migrants to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday, asking him to stop busing migrants to Chicago.

As Abbott's administration plans to resume busing migrants through the U.S., Lightfoot said Chicago is at maximum capacity for shelter space, service and resources after welcoming more than 8,000 migrants since August 2022.

Texas is expected to start busing migrants out of the state on Monday. Lightfoot called the practice "inhumane and dangerous."

In her letter, Lightfoot also said nearly all the migrants who arrived in Chicago were "in dire need" of food, water and clothing, adding that many needed extensive medical care. She also said some migrants were in active labor, and some were victims of sexual assault.

"None of these urgent needs were addressed in Texas," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she is sympathetic to the challenges that border states and cities face, telling Abbott, "I would rather work with you than against you," but called the situation "completely untenable."

"Chicago is a welcoming city, and we collaborate with county, state, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of confederation or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way," Lightfoot said in her letter. "We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others."

Lightfoot's full letter to Abbott:

"To Governor Greg Abbott,



The City of Chicago is aware that the State of Texas is planning to resume bussing individuals and families to cities throughout the United States, including Chicago, starting Monday, May 1st. I am, yet again, appealing to your better nature and asking that you stop this inhumane and dangerous action.



Since we began responding to the arrival of migrants sent by your delegation in August 2022, we have shouldered the responsibility of caring for more than 8,000 men, women, and children with no resources of their own. That number continues to grow. Nearly all the migrants have been in dire need of food, water, and clothing and many needed extensive medical care. Some of the individuals you placed on buses were women in active labor, and some were victims of sexual assault. None of these urgent needs were addressed in Texas. Instead, these individuals and families were packed onto buses and shipped across the country like freight without regard to their personal circumstances.



Chicago is a Welcoming City and we collaborate with County, State, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way. We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others.



I know by your actions that you either do not see or do not care about the trauma these migrants have already faced and continue to suffer under the humanitarian crisis you have created. But I beseech you anyway: treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve. To tell them to go to Chicago or to inhumanely bus them here is an inviable and misleading choice.



Though I am sympathetic to the significant challenges that border cities face, this situation is completely untenable. The national immigration problem will not be solved by passing on the responsibility to other cities.



I will continue calling on the federal government for more resources and support, as well as much needed policy changes, just as I will call upon them to withhold all FEMA funding slated for Texas if chartered buses resume coming to our city. But I would rather work with you than against you.



Governor Abbott, this is not a state v. state or city v. city problem. The immigration crisis is a national challenge that requires national collaboration. For the good of our country and the individuals who are seeking safety in refuge, let's work together to find a real solution. And that real solution will never be the unilateral bussing of migrants to cities like Chicago."