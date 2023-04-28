Aldermen will discuss the influx of Chicago migrants in a virtual meeting Friday, as they work to find migrant housing outside of CPD stations.

City Council committee to discuss migrant influx Friday as some sleep in Chicago police stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago aldermen will hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss the influx of migrants coming to the city.

A Council committee hearing on budget and immigrant and refugee rights is planned for Friday. The group is set to break down the status and costs associated with asylum-seekers coming to Chicago.

More than 7,400 refugees have come to the city since last August, and even more are expected in the weeks ahead.

Hundreds of migrants are living in public spaces, like police stations, including one in North Lawndale, and getting by thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Migrant families are coming to Chicago by the hundreds because of its sanctuary status, but they are quickly learning there is no official place for them to stay.

"The city of Chicago does not traditionally work as an entry point for people, and so we don't have city systems and departments that are built to take people in," 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden said.

City officials said they are working to provide shelter, and urge the federal and state governments for their support.

The committee meeting takes place at 10 a.m.