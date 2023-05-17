With the arrival of over 9,000 migrants in Chicago since August, the crisis has mainly fallen on non-profits, churches and individual neighborhoods.

Nonprofits, churches, neighborhoods do most to help Chicago migrants, need more support

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charly Hernandez and his 2-year-old daughter Valentina have moved into an Albany Park church after traveling through seven countries by bus and foot to get to the United States. Their journey included a trek through a treacherous jungle.

"There were two pregnant women among other families sleeping on the floor at the police district, and that was enough for our leaders to say we have to step up and open our building," said Pastor Tom Terrell of Christ Lutheran Church in Albany Park.

Terrell has opened his doors to five families, 14 people in all. His church basement is also being used to house donations. With no end to the migrant crisis in sight, Terrell is calling on other churches to do as he has done.

"Not every church is going or be able to do this but if others churches can open their space up it can provide a much needed safe caring environment for families to stay," he said.

"There should be a city plan already in place. There is not one we know of with the current administration," said immigration attorney Rocio Velazquez Kato.

While Mayor Brandon Johnson visited two migrant locations Tuesday during his first full day in office, he did not offer any detailed solutions. Attorneys like Kato, who are helping the migrants seek asylum, are stretched thin.

"We, so far, are not even sure who qualifies and who doesn't," he said. "Anecdotally I can say not everyone is going to be eligible, but a lot will be eligible and they are not aware of that and need to get screened."

Kato said asylum seekers have a year from arrival in the United States to file a petition. Qualifications are very specific. If they return to their country, they must fear persecution from their government or a non-government group their government refuses to stop or control.

"That persecution has to be done on account of your race, your nationality, your religion, your political opinion or your membership in a particular social group," Kato explained.

If migrants do not qualify for asylum or a humanitarian visa, Kato said they may face deportation.