Migrants Chicago: As housing crisis continues, some expected to move into Lake Shore Hotel

The city is struggling with the influx of migrants in Chicago. The FOP president shared video of the recent migrant population at CPD stations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants are expected to start moving into the Lake Shore Hotel this Friday.

The mayor's office said the hotel could house up to 390 migrants.

A meeting to talk about this plan is happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Promontory.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police shared video he took of three police stations where new arrivals are staying in lobbies.

Tuesday night, Chicago paramedics transported three people, two adults and a child, from the 4th District.

A source told ABC7 Chicago the patients were migrants with flu-like symptoms.

With winter around the corner, the city is looking for options.

The city is a step closer to buying 3034 W. Foster Ave., currently owned by the Water Reclamation District.

At the last Water Reclamation Board meeting, it was discussed as a potential place to house migrants. The deal goes before the full City Council next month.

Andrew Johnson is a resident of North Park, who has been helping migrants and is a board member of the Hollywood North Park Community Association.

"I'm eager for this proposal to move forward; I'm eager to help them move into the new facility. I'm eager to help neighbors and organizations in our neighborhood organize around the needs of this community," Johnson said.

In Hyde Park, the spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Management said Lake Shore Hotel will house migrants.

On Wednesday, a team from the city was looking at the property.

Some Hyde Park residents welcome stable options for families who have just arrived.

"I think we do have enough resources to welcome these people properly, but we have to make a decision to use our wealth that way," said Saba Ayman-Nolley, president of the Hyde Park Kenwood Interfaith Council.

Some residents near the hotel did not want to go on camera, but are concerned about this already congested area and the unhoused residents already struggling.

"I don't say anything about taking care of other people, but you take care of your own first. Don't you? Don't you take care of you own before you take care of somebody else?" Hyde Park resident Cornell Tyler said.