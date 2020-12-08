I-Team

Top Chicago mob boss Pete DiFronzo escaped secret fed case and outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID-19

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mob boss Peter DiFronzo's DNA wasn't bulletproof after all.

At age 87, DiFronzo had survived gangland wars, underlings who plotted for his position and a secret law enforcement operation just discovered by the I-Team. But the burly DiFronzo couldn't win a fight against a tiny invisible enemy he never saw coming: COVID-19.

DiFronzo died Friday according to the Cook County Medical Examiner from complications of COVID-19. The Barrington resident died at St. Alexius Medical Center, county officials told the I-Team on Monday.

Peter DiFronzo came from a mob family. His infamous brother John had risen to the #1 spot in the Outfit before his own death in 2018. In addition to a ruthless disposition, John's claim to fame was his nickname "No Nose," that he wore as a badge of honor after his schnozzle was sliced off while jumping through a plate glass window during a Michigan Avenue jewel heist.

Brother Peter had no showy moniker and seemed to enjoy living outside the Outfit limelight and in his brother's shadow. A third brother, Joseph was also a mob lifer according to federal investigators.

But in the wake of his death, the ABC7 I-Team has learned that FBI officials and Chicago police were zeroing in on Peter DiFronzo in a top secret investigation known only to those working it in the mid-1990's and branded Operation Red October.

According to never-before-seen investigative records, police and federal agents tailed and photographed the DiFronzo brothers during meetings with top hoodlums in an apparent effort to land a criminal prosecution against the rising Outfit stars.

Operation Red October, which was a joint investigation by the FBI and the Chicago Police Department, started in about 1995.

"Certainly by mid-1995 and probably early 1995," said Chicago organized crime expert and mob author John Binder who obtained the surveillance photos and police reports.

"They were looking at organized crime in the suburb of Elmwood Park. This is after [mobster] Marco D'Amico had gone away to prison so he was no longer running that crew, but they're taking a hard look at exactly what was going on in Elmwood Park" Binder told the I-Team. "People that were being looked at because they kept coming up on the radar screen we're obviously John DiFronzo who was by 1997 pretty clearly be the boss of the entire outfit. And Peter."

However, even with the intense attention from law enforcement for months, no charges came from Red October against either DiFronzo. And they both escaped charges during the more potent federal probe Operation Family Secrets that resulted in a near-dismantling of the mob's upper crust.

Through all of the investigations, Peter DiFronzo continued to operate a waste hauling company in west suburban Melrose Park, D&P Construction, that on state records lists his wife Josephine as sole executive of the firm.

"Peter DiFronzo clearly had a very long career in crime it's why they call it a life of crime by the way, and the only thing that really put a dent into that career was the COVID-19 virus this year," said Binder.

Peter DiFronzo's funeral will be private, according to the Salerno's Galewood Chapels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barringtoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus illinoisi teammobcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
Keep the holiday cheer with less spending this year
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video in murder of retired Chicago firefighter
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
COVID strains mental health infrastructure, leaving patients vulnerable
Kim Foxx trades barbs with Chicago police union after swearing in for 2nd term
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
Chicago Auto Show 2021 postponed due to COVID-19
Ald. Tunney admits to 'error in judgment' for allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant
Show More
Biden expected to nominate 1st Black defense secretary
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53, family says
Preckwinkle announces extension for COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
IL reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths
Kia recalls 295K US vehicles for engine fire risks
More TOP STORIES News