museums

Pullman Porter Museum preparing for major expansion

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 2:59AM
The museum is celebrating its 28th anniversary. It's working to expand not just the museum, but to an entire district.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is preparing for a major expansion.

The museum was the first in the country to celebrate Black labor.

"These gentlemen are the reason we have Black union men who are respected," said Museum president David Peterson, Jr.

"This will be the first time that we'll be able to honor the contributions of women in the labor movement," said Peterson.

This weekend the museum is hosting its Gentle Warrior Awards Black Tie Fundraiser this Saturday.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
