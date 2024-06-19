Chicago Juneteenth events: Museums, festivals, food trucks and more | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here are some Juneteenth events happening around Chicago on Wednesday, June 19:

Juneteenth Celebration at DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is holding its annual free Juneteenth festival. The event offers music performances, food trucks and vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information to this event can be found here.

'Life Within The Lens: Juneteenth Edition'

At Chicago's Music Box Theater, "Life Within The Lens: Juneteenth Edition" will feature five short films. All of them, the works of Black filmmakers here in Chicago. Click here for more information.

Boxing Out Negativity Juneteenth Celebration

Join Boxing Out Negativity at 1616 S. Avers Ave. for its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19. More information about this event can be found here.

Juneteenth Youth Olympics

The 12th Annual Juneteenth Community Recommitment Celebration at The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature a parade, block party, festival and more. RSVPs are required and can be done here.

Juneteenth Market

The Juneteenth Market at the Promontory in Chicago will host 30 Black-owned businesses, DJ sets and local food vendors. This event is free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

360 CHICAGO Honors Juneteenth

360 CHICAGO at the John Hancock Building will honor Juneteenth by featuring Black-owned businesses from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are required for entry and will include free admission to shop with the featured vendors. Tickets can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Day Party

Celebrate Juneteenth with music, food and more from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Virgin Hotels Chicago. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

