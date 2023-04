Admission fees are going up at two popular Chicago museums starting in May.

2 Chicago museums increase admission fee in May for non-residents

The fee increases are for non-residents of the city only.

At the Museum of Science and Industry, non-residents will have to pay an additional $4. At the Art Institute of Chicago, non-residents will have to pay an additional $5.

There will be no change in admission prices for Chicago residents.