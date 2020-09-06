Society

Quiet Labor Day weekend in Chicago as tourists visit Navy Pier before it closes Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Historic Navy Pier is traditionally one of the top tourist destinations in the state. And for the traditional last hurrah of summer, Labor Day weekend, they would normally expect big crowds.

But, of course nothing is normal about the year 2020 so far.

Jeffrey Le and Natalia Mak attempted a normal tourist visit for the long weekend from LA.

They made it to Navy Pier just one day before it shuts down for the rest of the year.

"It's different, it's weird," Mak said. "Glad things are starting to open up."

There are of course, few traditional activities available this Labor Day weekend.

The lakefront is nearly empty with none of the barbecues that often attract large groups.

There was little foot or wheel traffic on the lakefront path Sunday.

Even the lake is relatively empty, with just a few boats out.

All the more reason some tourists are checking out the Pier before it closes Tuesday.

The outdoor activities are in line with what health experts are hoping for this weekend.

Dr. Deborah Birx in Chicago earlier in the week asked people to wear masks and avoid large groups, and to keep their distance.

"The social distancing piece can't just be around people we don't know," she said.
