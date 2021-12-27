new year's eve

Navy Pier to host 'largest fireworks display' despite COVID surge

By
Navy Pier will host 'largest fireworks display' despite COVID surge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a New Year's Eve tradition in Chicago. After a year off because of COVID-19, city leaders say midnight fireworks are back and will be bigger than ever this weekend.

"Because the river is such a great vista and you can get that great view, you can do some interesting things with the fireworks in a way that brings the whole river to life," said John Murray, fireworks coordinator.

Murray is coordinating an elaborate fireworks show for the city that will span1.5 miles from Wolf Point on the Chicago River to the lake, with eight different launch points on the river and bridges. The show will be synchronized and choreographed to music.

And after a year of dealing with the pandemic, many Chicagoans and tourists are looking forward to some normalcy.

"We are thrilled about that to be together with family again," said Lisa Allyn.

Even as the number of COVID cases continue to spike, city leaders say they will move forward with fireworks to celebrate the new year-- but safety will remain a top priority. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required for all attendees.

Health experts say you can enjoy New Year's Eve safely, and wearing a mask is one of the most important ways to do it.

"Keep same distance so you are not swapping air withy people that may be wanting to share a gift you don't want," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department Of Public Health.

City officials believe the fireworks show is important to the hospitality industry in the city. It will last about five minutes along the river, but it will continue a longer on the east end at Navy Pier where restaurants and hotels will be busy.
