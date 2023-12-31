New Year's Eve Chicago: List of area parties, celebrations and fireworks displays

New Year's Eve 2023 in Chicago will feature fireworks, parties, and celebrations in the city and suburbs as we look ahead to 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is prepared for its New Year's Eve preparations, from safety plans to fireworks celebrations.

The suburbs will also have New Year's celebrations of their own. See a list of area celebrations below.

Chicago police say they are prepared for the New Year's celebrations, a Bears game Sunday and a planned protest downtown.

Deputy Chief John Hein, incident commander for downtown New Year's Eve celebrations, said there is an adequate number of officers who will be deployed in and around the loop. He said only some officers had their days off canceled, depending on their assigned unit, but were notified ahead of time.

Officers will also patrol the public transit system while violence interrupters are already at work in neighborhoods to make sure revelers enjoy the holiday safely.

SEE MORE: ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2024,' airing Dec. 31

"We ask everyone, please, ensure that you have a safe night and if you're going to celebrate, do that responsibly. And, make sure you have a designated driver, if need be," Hein said.

He also encouraged people to take advantage of free CTA rides from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. New Year's Day.

A dazzling fireworks display will cast its glow across the lakefront to welcome 2024. The best views to catch the show are along the Chicago River or at Navy Pier. The city will close six bridges along Wacker Drive so people can enjoy the midnight display.

Chicago-area New Year's Eve celebrations

Crown Point Kids NYE

Noon to 3 p.m., 101 W Burrell Dr, Crown Point, Indiana.

Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo Family Friendly NYE

4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 2400 N Cannon Dr, Chicago.

Evanston NYE With a Purpose

7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 3434 Central St, Evanston.

Chicago NYE Along the Riverwalk

7:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Whiting Pierogi Drop NYE Party

8 p.m. start, 119th Street and Atchinson Avenue, Whiting, Indiana.

Tinley Park A Great Gatsby NYE

8 p.m. start, 17400 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park.

Chicago Navy Pier NYE Party

9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Navy Pier Grand Ballroom, Chicago.

Gary Hard Rock Casino NYE Party

9 p.m. start, (11 p.m. Sugar Ray concert), 5400 W 29th Ave, Gary, Indiana.

Chicago Flight Club, AceBounce NYE Parties

9 p.m. start, 111 W Wacker Drive and 230 N Clark St, Chicago.

Chicago Ramova Theatre NYE Party

9 p.m. start, 3520 S Halsted, Chicago.