Chicago Artists in Residence program now accepting applications

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for the City of Chicago's first Artist-in-Residence program.
The pilot program will focus on the Englewood, Auburn Gresham, New City and Austin neighborhoods. This is part of the city's initiative to invest in certain areas on the south and west sides.
Artists who live and work within those neighborhoods are encouraged to apply from now through July 26.
The scope for each project should include public engagement, capstone plan development and documentation at a cost of $30,000. The budget for each project is $150,000, which includes additional artist fees for oversight and implementation, the mayor's office said.
The projects still depend on approval from the community and the city.
For more information and to apply, visit www.callforentry.org.
