Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes' sister injured in hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrew Holmes, a community activist who has dedicated his life to fighting crime in Chicago, is pleading for answers after his younger sister was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday.
Holmes said his younger sister Cassandra Holmes was struck Wednesday morning near 74th Street and South King Drive when she was on her way to the doctor.
Chicago police confirm a female pedestrian was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling northbound in the 7400-block of South King Drive struck her and continued driving. Holmes said the car was a pickup truck, which drove around another car and hit his sister.
"My sister was still laying in the street," Holmes said. "Just turn yourself in. It's just a matter of time."
Chicago police said the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where her condition is stable.
Holmes said his sister suffered two fractures and is still in a lot of pain. She is scheduled to have surgery Thursday.
To make matters worse, Wednesday is Holmes' birthday.
"I lost my older sister," he said, choking up, "I didn't want to lose my baby sister."
Holmes' daughter was also a victim of violence. She was shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2015.
