Chicago police warn of carjackers targeting women on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert warning of carjackers targeting women on the South Side.In each incident, two to three suspects approach the lone female victim sitting inside or standing outside her vehicle, police said.Police said the latest of seven carjackings happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Hyde Park. A 37-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by three men wearing ski masks, police said."Everything that's been described to us from the victims is pretty similar," said CPD Officer Roberto Garduno. "They approach the vehicle. They threaten them. They show a handgun at some time and then they take the vehicle by force."The carjackings are clustered in two distinct parts of the city. The first three took place between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 in Morgan Park, then another set around Hyde Park and Washington Park between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.None of the victims have been injured, police said. Police described the male suspects as between 15-20 years old. And while officers can't be absolutely certain the same offenders are involved in each and every case, that is how they are currently being treated."All the victims are describing the offenders with the same specifics, in the same age range, same ethnicity," said Garduno. "We are connecting it. We do have a pattern right now."Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.