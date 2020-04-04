CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 6-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a car on the Far North Side Friday evening.
Police said the girl was riding her bicycle in the 4400-block of West Devon Avenue around 5 p.m. When she entered the intersection of Devon and Kostner, she was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Devon, according to police.
The girl sustained a minor injury to her forehead, police said. She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.
No citations were issued, police said.
Girl, 6, injured when struck by car on Far North Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News