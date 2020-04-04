Girl, 6, injured when struck by car on Far North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 6-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a car on the Far North Side Friday evening.

Police said the girl was riding her bicycle in the 4400-block of West Devon Avenue around 5 p.m. When she entered the intersection of Devon and Kostner, she was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Devon, according to police.

The girl sustained a minor injury to her forehead, police said. She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

No citations were issued, police said.
