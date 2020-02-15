6 seriously injured, including 3 teens, in Parkway Gardens shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were seriously injured, including three teenagers, in a shooting on the South Side Friday night.Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 6500-block of South King Drive in the city's Parkway Gardens neighborhood. It began with a gathering inside an apartment and spilled out into the hallway, Chicago police said.Officials said a 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition. The 23-year-old was armed with a handgun, police said. An 18-year-old man was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital.A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical to good condition, Chicago fire officials said. Another 14-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to the fire department.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.