Chicago police trying to identify young child found alone in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to identify and locate the parents of a young girl found wandering alone in South Shore.

Police said the girl was found in the 8200-block of South Jeffrey Boulevard at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The child is described as Black or biracial girl between the ages of 2 and 7, with a full mouth of teeth with no missing teeth. She is approximately 44 inches tall and 44 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair in braids with clips.

She was found wearing size 6x clothing and not wearing shoes. Police said she does not have any signs of abuse or neglect.

Anyone with information about her identity should call 911 or Area 2 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.