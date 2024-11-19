Kids learn self-defense skills at active shooter seminar on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 kids learned critical survival skills on the Northwest Side during a child safety seminar.

Lifetough Kids Boxing Club hosted a training on Sunday at Saint Eugene Catholic School.

Students were instructed on how to respond in an active shooter situation, and what to do if they are being kidnapped.

Coaches said the scenarios are scary, but they provide students with the confidence to respond if they are ever in dangerous scenario.

"We want these kids to not do is to freeze up... play dead...cry, have these, you know, emotional breakdowns because that's usually going to end up in a bad situation for them," Lifetough Kids Boxing Club founder and Head Coach Steve Linder said.

At the training, a Chicago police detective talked about the dangers of social media, a state police trooper discussed the harms of vaping, drugs, and other substances.

