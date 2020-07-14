Chicago police rescue mini horse from Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police rescued a mini horse from the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday afternoon.Police said an officer on patrol saw the miniature horse tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot. The horse had no access to food and no access to water, and was not in the shade.A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.No further details have been released. Police have not said whose care they have released the horse into.