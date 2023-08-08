Charges dropped against former CPD officer in altercation with Black woman at North Avenue Beach

Criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago police officer involved in a violent altercation with a Black woman at North Avenue Beach.

The body camera video of the confrontation quickly went viral, and the woman told Good Morning America she believed she was going to die.

Then-CPD officer Bruce Dyker approached Nikita Brown at North Avenue Beach in August 2021 after 11 p.m. Still in the throes of the pandemic, his bodycam video showed her asking him to respect her space and maintain six feet distance between them since he wasn't masked. He responded incredulously, saying he was "about to put handcuffs" on her and saying he didn't need a mask because he was outside.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Brown said she was walking her dog along the closed beach when she encountered Dyker, who ordered her to leave. Brown's attorney said other people were walking on the beach, but she believed she was targeted because of her race.

"I know that as soon as he got out the car, I'm thinking to myself, how can I kind of deter the situation? How can I deescalate the situation?" she said.

A passerby filmed the confrontation, which turned physical.

"I'm clearly walking away. This man is getting out of this car. He's saying that he's going to take me to jail and I'm never going to see my dog again. This is ridiculous," Brown told GMA.

Dyker was placed on administrative leave and resigned from the department in May 2022 before any formal police disciplinary measures could be handed down.

In June 2022, nearly 10 months after the confrontation, the Cook County State's Attorney brought criminal charges against Dyker for aggravated battery and official misconduct.

More than a year later, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said, "After consultation with the victim and her attorney, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) will not be proceeding with the criminal charges against former CPD Officer Bruce Dyker. There is a civil matter pending that will be proceeding forward."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also investigated the incident, and concluded Dyker did not engage in racial profiling, but also said his use of force did not comply with department policy.

ABC7 has reached out to Brown's attorney for a response but have not yet received one.