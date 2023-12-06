2 planes' wingtips collide at O'Hare Airport; SkyWest aircraft also involved in October incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two planes' wingtips collided at Chicago O'Hare Airport on Tuesday, airline officials said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said it happened just before 7:30 p.m.

SkyWest said flight 5433, which was operating as United Express, was slowly taxiing to its gate when its wingtip made contact with the wingtip of another aircraft, which the Chicago Department of Aviation said was GoJet Airlines Flight 4423.

Both planes proceeded to their gates without further issues and no injuries were reported, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

SkyWest said its passengers deplaned normally at the gate, and maintenance teams are inspecting its aircraft.

That same SkyWest plane was involved in another collision at O'Hare in October. Two planes struck a baggage cart on a taxiway in Oct. 26, Chicago fire officials said.

SkyWest said a gust of wind had lifted an empty cargo bin into the wing of SkyWest flight 5433, which was operating as United Express from Scranton, Pennsylvania to Chicago at the time.

The FAA is investigating Tuesday's collision. Further information was not immediately available.