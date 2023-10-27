2 planes hit baggage cart on Chicago O'Hare taxiway, CFD says

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that two planes struck a baggage cart on the taxiway at O'Hare International Airport Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials confirmed that two planes struck a baggage cart on the taxiway at O'Hare International Airport Thursday night.

CFD officials said no one on either plane was injured. It appeared the incident happened as planes were taxiing to their gates.

American Airlines released a statement, saying, "A single, detached baggage cart made contact with American Airlines flight 2784 as the aircraft was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). There were no reported injuries onboard the aircraft and the Airbus 319 has been taken out of service for inspection and repair."

SkyWest Airlines released a statement, saying, "A gust of wind lifted an empty cargo bin into the wing of SkyWest flight 5433, operating as United Express from Scranton, Pennsylvania to Chicago, as the aircraft was stopped on a taxiway shortly after arrival this evening. No injuries were reported and customers were bused to the terminal. Our technicians are inspecting the aircraft."

Chicago officials have not commented on whether any flights at O'Hare were affected as a result of this incident.

