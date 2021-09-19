'Open Boulevards' bringing performances, food to Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first "Open Boulevards" event is Sunday at Palmer Square Park in Logan Square.It's part of an event series to celebrate Chicago neighborhoods and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.There will be pop-up performances and food including Mucca Pazza, the Chicago Cellar Boys, Sammy Trap, the Chicago Chorus Girl Project, Comfort Station DIY record fair, Aloft Circus Arts highwire act, yoga, gardening workshops, and more.During the event, the main boulevard thoroughfares will be closed to traffic from Sacramento/Logan to the east, Logan Circle, and Kedzie/Palmer to the south."Our boulevards are more than just spaces for cars. They also provide unique recreation and programming opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy," said Mayor Lightfoot. "'Open Boulevards' will allow us to take advantage of these wonderful neighborhood assets through several activations, as well as continue the revitalization efforts that came with the launch of our 'Open Chicago' and 'Open Streets' initiatives. I am excited for people to explore our boulevards in a new way and engage with the communities and businesses that make them so vibrant."Two additional events are planned in October on Independence and Douglas Boulevards. Another on Drexel Boulevard is in the planning stages.