Chicago Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week, here in Chicago, the faithful gathered both in church and outside of it to mark what the New Testament says was the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, greeted, according to scripture, by people waving palm branches.

"The passion is an invitation for us to enter. It is a time for us to quiet ourselves, to be silent. Look for ways in which we will allow the Lord to speak to our hearts," said Cardinal Blase Cupich.

On the North Side, parishioners from St. Mary on the Lake held a Palm Day procession, carrying statues of Jesus and Mary for the mile-long route through Buena Park.

RELATED: Pope Francis returns with Palm Sunday mass following hospital stay due to bronchitis

"There's different cultures in the neighborhood. This is probably the biggest crowd we've ever seen. So, it's really nice to see it growing and getting bigger, and everybody to get to know it more and celebrate it with us," said St. Mary on the Lake parishioner Julio Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, in an effort to promote reconciliation and healing for those impacted by the criminal justice system, members of the archdiocese's Kolbe House Jail Ministry performed their own prayer walk around Little Village's Cook County Jail starting from 24th and California streets.

"We'll pray for a change in the justice system towards restorative justice. We'll pray for the men and women incarcerated, for families, for victims of violence and for the church that it may be filled with mercy," said Emily Cortina, with Kolbe House Jail Ministry.

Joining in the two mile procession were members from parishes across Cook and Lake County. This is the second year it has taken place.