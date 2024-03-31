Easter Sunday church services, egg hunt events held across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christians in Chicago celebrated Easter Sunday with various church services and egg hunt events across the city.

In a show of unity, two distinct churches came together Sunday at Woodlawn's Concord Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate Resurrection Sunday in a bilingual service meant to highlight worshippers' similarities.

"We've actually been doing it since last year, so it's natural now," Rev. Dr. Kenneth Phelps said. "Everything that we do for the community is in English and in Spanish, so we're bringing it all together, and what better day to do in than on Resurrection Sunday."

On the West Side, 10,000 Easter eggs were carefully laid down by volunteers over the course of hours Saturday night. They were snatched up in a matter of minutes Sunday as some 400 children of all ages joined in Grace and Peace Church's annual eggstravaganza.

"It's so worth it to see the reaction on the kids faces and to see them just running and enjoying themselves in their nice little outfits," pastor John Eric Zayas. "It's worth it to be able to serve our neighbor in a way that is joyful."

The North Austin Church, which in recent months has spearheaded the Chicago's faith community's efforts to help Venezuelan migrants, welcomed many of the new arrivals to partake in the Easter festivities, along with longtime members who have made the egg hunt a part of their yearly family traditions.

"It brings the families together to know that the kids are also important. Not only adults, but the kids," attendee Maria Sanchez said.

And in the West Pullman neighbor, there was a sneaker ball kiddie disco for children. Kids could dance, get their faces painted, take pictures with the Easter Bunny and play to their hearts content.

"It's extraordinary. It's a great thing," attendee Cassandra Wilson said. "We haven't had something like this in our community in forever."

Businesswoman and organizer Yvenetta Welch said the party is a large-scale version of previous Easter events she's held in the past at her South Loop hair salon.

"I know so many people with small kids who always say they don't have anything to do," Welch said. "Okay, this year I'm going to make sure they have something to do."

