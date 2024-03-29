Chicago holds Good Friday stations of the cross procession in Little Village ahead of Easter

On Good Friday 2024, Chicago held the annual stations of the cross procession in Little Village and downtown ahead of Easter Sunday.

On Good Friday 2024, Chicago held the annual stations of the cross procession in Little Village and downtown ahead of Easter Sunday.

On Good Friday 2024, Chicago held the annual stations of the cross procession in Little Village and downtown ahead of Easter Sunday.

On Good Friday 2024, Chicago held the annual stations of the cross procession in Little Village and downtown ahead of Easter Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christians in Chicago and around the world observed Good Friday.

The "Way of the Cross" is a scene symbolic of Jesus Christ's final hours.

Many took part Friday in the Via Crucis living stations of the cross tradition in Little Village.

It's a two-mile walk along 26th Street, with volunteers and people joining in to watch along the way.

"This is one of the main events apart from the 26th Street Parade," Little Village resident Nayeli Samano said. "It's almost like the same amount of people who come out to know that there's a big community and also involved in church is very nice."

The annual Good Friday ritual is a joint effort of three Little Village parishes that depicts the last moments of Jesus' life. The procession includes prayers for those suffering.

For some, those prayers feel more urgent

"Praying for everything that's going on," suburban resident Maya Casas said. "I think bring all of us together a sense of community brings all of us together, especially during these times."

"I felt more of a connection to God, and I felt this year more than ever things happening in the world, I felt it was important to get more religious, and now that I'm older I appreciate it more," Via Crucis participant Olivia Casas said.

Deacon Martin Enciso was among those who started the joint Via Crucis in Little Village in 2013.

"It makes us remember we are called to help, because our Lord was also a foreigner and he also he was also from different lands," Enciso said. "Prior to that, people did their own Via Crucis in their own individual parishes. To be able to unite all forces and efforts into one made a huge difference."

Despite his connection the Little Village, Enciso now lives in another part of the city, and Friday was his last Via Crucis as one of the organizers.

"It's very emotional and very rewarding that I was able to participate and bring this to the community and bring this together to the community," Enciso said. "A lot of joy... a lot of joy and happiness."

Enciso will be an advisor and looks forward to a new generation stepping up to find connection to faith, community and purpose.

Hundreds also took part in the 19th annual "Way of the Cross" procession through downtown Chicago. It kicked off at Daley Plaza with gospel music, readings, religious poetry and meditations.

The Easter Sunday mass from Holy Name Cathedral can be viewed on ABC7 or wherever you stream. It begins Sunday morning at 9 a.m.