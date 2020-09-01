Community & Events

Chicago Park District registration to open for fall programming, including after school program

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

A drastic reduction in campers means spots are going fast.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Registration for fall programming with the Chicago Park District is expected to open this week, officials announced Tuesday.

The District says they will offer limited in-person programming to provide residents with opportunities to be active and engage in a safe manner, including the Park Kids after school program.

While the after school program may come as much-needed relief to many families throughout Chicago, officials say it will run as a modified version but will be available at 127 parks across the city.

"Chicago parks have remained a source of respite and activity throughout the pandemic," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. After seeing success with day camp and other summer programs, we are excited to continue offerings in neighborhood parks this Fall."

Other fall programming includes tumbling, fitness classes, seasonal sports, advanced water safety, as well as a virtual water safety program based on the American Red Cross water safety curriculum.

Full list of Chicago Park District Fall programs



Registration opening dates:
  • Parks west of California Avenue: Wednesday, September 2 at 9 a.m.

  • Parks east of California Avenue: Thursday, September 3 at 9 a.m.

  • In person registration: Friday, September 4 at 8 a.m.


    • The District is also reminding patrons to take precautions to protect their health and the safety of others while in the parks. Signage will be posted at every park facility and face coverings will be required at all times, officials say.
