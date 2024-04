Chicago Park District reaches deal with employees to avoid strike

Chicago Park District employees with SEIU Local 73 reached a deal to avoid a strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 2,200 unionized Chicago Park District workers have reached a tentative labor agreement with the city.

The SEIU's bargaining committee says the deal secures a wage increase for workers, avoids a strike and improves park district program offerings.

The agreement comes after nine months of negotiations.

It will now goes before membership for a ratification vote.