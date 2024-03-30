City begins moving migrants from Chicago Park District shelters to new housing locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is the first day that migrants living in Chicago Park District shelters are scheduled to be moved to new locations so that programs can continue.

A group of migrants were removed from the temporary shelter at Piotrowski Park.

City officials said they were moved to other nearby shelter locations.

Additional moves are schedule to take place in the coming weeks in order to reopen park district buildings for the summer.

