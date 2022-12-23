Chicago Park District hosting 'Winter Kickback' events across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District and several community organizations are hosting several Winter Kickback events Friday.

There will be 30 community events featuring winter-themed activities consisting of food, music, games and more.

The goal of the series is to provide safe spaces, programs and other opportunities for Chicago teens and their families across 15 communities on the South and West sides throughout the winter break.

12-4 p.m. Gage Park Fieldhouse (2411 W 55th St.)

Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) hosts a Christmas Jam in Chicago Lawn Friday. The event features free food, snacks, games, gifts, family photos, a meet-greet with Santa, music, a barber, and overall happiness for the families. The target audience is families of the community, no matter their age.

1-6 p.m. Piotrowski Fieldhouse (4247 W 31st St.)

The Alliance 98 (TA98) is hosting a Winter Lights Holiday Night in Little Village The event will have raffles, arts & crafts, entertainment, dancing, resources that support youth, and free food. They will also host a basketball clinic and sports training facilitated by S3 targeting high school girls. Piotrowski Park is a warming center during extremely cold temperatures.

2-5 p.m. Foster Park Fieldhouse (1440 W 84th St. in Chicago)

Chi-Rise hosts a Winter Wonderland holiday party that will feature activities, gift giveaways, games and fun. There will be free food, beverages and snacks. The Chi-Rise Auburn Gresham Winter Wonderland Holiday Party will also feature a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, arts and crafts, face painting, line dancing, gaming stations, free gift certificates, live performances, and more.

5-9 p.m. Lawrence Hall (1818 E. 71st. St.)

Lost Boyz Inc. which is a group of successful youth leaders will host a South Shore Christmas Bazaar.