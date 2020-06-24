Business

Reopening Chicago: City expands outdoor dining, some streets to close this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City officials are expanding areas of Chicago's citywide outdoor dining program and starting this weekend.

Five additional neighborhood corridors will close their streets to increase outdoor capacity for local businesses.

The program is called "Our Streets" plan and it aims to help neighborhood restaurants that don't have outdoor space so they can use designated streets for seating.

City officials agreed on the expansion after the successful launch of three outdoor dining pilot corridors on Broadway Avenue, Rush Street and Oakley Street.

The move comes as the City continues to press forward with moving into phase four later this week.

The following areas are included in the expansion:

*Balmoral Street - closed on both sides of N. Clark

*Chinatown Square - adjacent to Archer Avenue from Wentworth to Princeton

*Taylor Street - closed from Loomis to Ashland

*Oliphant Avenue - closed from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the North

*75th Street - sidewalk dining areas from Indiana to Calumet

The streets will also be open to pedestrian and bike traffic to allow residents to space out even more.

The Illinois Restaurant Association says restaurants sales have been down by 80% during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, City Council passed an ordinance that temporarily removes regulatory burdens for sidewalk cafe permits and ensures establishments can operate as quickly and safely as possible.

So far, the City has approved over 1,000 sidewalk café permits and will be sending refunds for 75% of the permit fee to over 500 business that already paid for the sidewalk café permit in full.
