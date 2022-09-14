Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital

The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.

Lana Batochir shared a video as she packed up and left Northwestern Memorial Hospital last week.

SEE ALSO | Mom recounts Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident that severed her feet: 'I knew I would die'

The mother of two was seriously hurt last month, after a boat crashed into a raft that she was on with her friends in the area of Lake Michigan known as "The Playpen."

The accident happened late in the afternoon on Aug. 13 as the captain of a rented yacht struggled with a malfunctioning anchor and began drifting, according to a preliminary accident report.

READ MORE: Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say

To correct the drifting, the captain placed the boat in reverse and it smashed into a floating raft. Some people on the raft fell into the water, and Batochir and another woman got caught in the yacht's propeller. The other woman lost a finger and cut her arm.

Batochir said her husband saved her life by pulling her from the water.

RELATED: Boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' raises safety concerns about Lake Michigan party spot

She underwent a double amputation of her legs below her knees.

An investigation into the accident is still underway.