Bodies of man, boy found in Logan Square apartment, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bodies of a man and a boy were found in an apartment in Logan Square Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said they responded at about 10:16 p.m. to the 3500-block of West Lyndale Street for a well-being check.

Officers then found the bodies of a 40-year-old man and a six-year-old boy and police said it appeared the bodies were in a advanced state of decomposition.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident as a death investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.