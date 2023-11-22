WATCH LIVE

Bodies of man, boy found in Logan Square apartment, Chicago police say

Maher Kawash Image
ByMaher Kawash WLS logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 10:40AM
Bodies of man, boy found in Logan Square apartment
Chicago police said the bodies of a man and a boy were found in an apartment in Logan Square Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bodies of a man and a boy were found in an apartment in Logan Square Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said they responded at about 10:16 p.m. to the 3500-block of West Lyndale Street for a well-being check.

Officers then found the bodies of a 40-year-old man and a six-year-old boy and police said it appeared the bodies were in a advanced state of decomposition.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident as a death investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

