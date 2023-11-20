WATCH LIVE

Man's body found after Calumet Heights garage fire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 20, 2023 12:15PM
Chicago police said the body of a 43-year-old man was found in a burning garage in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a 43-year-old man was found in a burning garage in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police and firefighters responded at about 11:47 p.m. after flames were seen coming from a garage in the 8900-block of South Essex Avenue.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, a 43-year-old man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

