police chase

Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking; 2nd crash in East Chicago

By Alexis McAdams and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase that began on Chicago's South Side led to a carjacking and ended in two separate crashes Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they began to pursue two cars wanted in connection to a previous crime after they were spotted near 79th and Lafayette, near Interstate 94.

RELATED: Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago, police data shows

When one of the suspected vehicles crashed near a gas station near Route 394 and Sibley in south suburban Dolton, police said the suspect ran from the crash and carjacked a driver who was on the ramp waiting to merge onto I-94.

The other suspected vehicle crashed in East Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, but several agencies are involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingdoltoneast chicagoauto theftpolice chasechicago crimechicago violencecar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
4th robbery suspect sought after chase, crash on Dan Ryan
Man arrested after car chase through western suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
4 more IL counties enter Phase 4 COVID restrictions
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
Boy, 3, in stable condition after Gary shooting
Super Bowl can become COVID-19 super spreader
Chicago's last Phyllis Wheatley House in danger of demolition
New health rating verifies workplace safety during COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, breezy
Man carjacked while shoveling snow in Noble Square
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
USDA warns IL consumers about potentially tainted beef
More TOP STORIES News