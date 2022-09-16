Chicago Police Department Board votes to fire officer involved in 2018 deadly shooting

The Chicago Police Board voted to fire Officer Sheldon Thrasher, who shot and killed Maurice Granton Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board unanimously voted to fire a CPD officer involved in a deadly shooting in June 2018.

The board ruled that Officer Sheldon Thrasher was guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.

Maurice Granton Jr., 24, died after Thrasher shot him in the back as he climbed a fence on the city's South Side.

SEE MORE: Family of Maurice Granton files lawsuit against Chicago police officer, city after fatal shooting

The board's vote came after CPD Supt. David Brown recommended Thrasher's dismissal.

Right after the shooting, Chicago police tweeted a photo of a gun and alleged the shooting was the result of an armed conflict with Granton.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in July 2018 after viewing video of the incident.