Chicago aldermen call for accountability on crime as City Council holds hearing on $1.9B CPD budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Budget Committee is meeting Monday to consider several budget proposals, including for the police department.
Violence remains a huge concern across Chicago and aldermen are demanding some accountability from the superintendent as they consider Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget for police which increases spending next year.
Police Superintendent David Brown defended his department Monday as City Council members consider the mayor's proposed $1.9 billion budget.
Brown pointed to the success of pilot program that targeted 15 districts, in four zones to target violence over the summer with a whole government approach.
"Overall, homicides cumulative to all the zones declined 23%, but I want to bring your attention to Zone 4 on the Far South Side. Homicides declined in Zone 4 71% lower than 2019. Shooting homicides in Zone 4 declined by 79% compared to the same period in 2020," Superintendent Brown said.
But some aldermen don't think police are doing enough to prevent crime, pointing to the boldness of some criminals including a man seen shooting at cars Saturday night less than 30 minutes after the mayor and police superintendent held an outdoor roll call at the same intersection.
"As long as they're going to keep acting that way, we've got to make sure that we're responding," said Alderman Scott Waguespack, 32nd Ward. "You know, they don't care about whether the news is there, they don't care whether the mayor is there, they don't care if the community is there. We have to make sure that we put a front up against them to put and end to it."
I think that the accountability that I want to hear is the same thing that all of our residents want to hear is how is that $1.9 billion that we spent on the police department actually keeping Chicagoans safe," said Alderman Ray Lopez, 15th Ward.
Earlier Monday, a group of community organizers including some aldermen called for the cancellation of the contract for the police shot spotter technology, asking the money be reallocated to help communities in other ways.
This budget hearing is expected to last well into the afternoon.
Chicago aldermen call for accountability on crime as City Council holds hearing on $1.9B CPD budget
TOP STORIES
Show More