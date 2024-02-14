$3.25M settlement for family of woman who died after hit by CPD SUV moves onto Chicago City Council

The $3.25M for the family of Martina Standley, who died after being run over by a Chicago Police Department SUV, was approved by a committee.

The $3.25M for the family of Martina Standley, who died after being run over by a Chicago Police Department SUV, was approved by a committee.

The $3.25M for the family of Martina Standley, who died after being run over by a Chicago Police Department SUV, was approved by a committee.

The $3.25M for the family of Martina Standley, who died after being run over by a Chicago Police Department SUV, was approved by a committee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago City Council committee Wednesday approved a $3.25 million settlement for the family of a woman who died after being run over by a Chicago police SUV in 2019.

Taxpayers could be on the hook for another police settlement, after the City Council's Finance Committee approved the settlement to compensate the family of Martina Standley.

"There are times when the city is at fault. We need not prolong additional suffering of families or individuals in these cases," 28th Ward Alderman Jason Ervin said.

The payout for relatives of the 32-year-old woman was quickly approved by the Finance Committee and was the largest of four proposed settlements on the committee's agenda Wednesday.

"The one that went through very clearly, the Standley case, where there's not much to question," said 3rd Ward Alderwoman Pat Dowell, Finance Committee chairperson.

The incident happened on Nov. 14, 2019 on the city's South Side, near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard, as Standley's family said she was in the midst of a mental health crisis, when police were called.

Relatives say Standley was bipolar.

SEE MORE: $3.25M settlement proposed for family of 32-year-old woman run over by Chicago police vehicle

The interaction was captured by police body-worn cameras.

The footage shows Standley banging on the stationary squad driven by a responding CPD officer, Brian Greene, before starting to walk away.

The officer turned his steering wheel to the right and slowly turned his car into Standley, causing her to fall to the pavement, and hit her head.

Investigators said Standley's leg was pinned under the vehicle's tire for approximately eight minutes until paramedics arrived.

An attorney for the family said she suffered a traumatic brain injury along with other injuries and died in 2022.

Their lawsuit accuses the officer of negligence and improper use of force.

The officer involved remains on the force.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, has completed its investigation and has sent its disciplinary recommendations to Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, who has not yet weighed in on the matter.

With Wednesday's decision, the issue now moves to a full City Council for a final approval.