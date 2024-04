Chicago police officer groped woman inside holding cell at 18th district headquarters: prosecutors

Chicago Police Officer Stephan Shaw was charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly groping a woman who was being held on retail theft charges.

Chicago Police Officer Stephan Shaw was charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly groping a woman who was being held on retail theft charges.

Chicago Police Officer Stephan Shaw was charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly groping a woman who was being held on retail theft charges.

Chicago Police Officer Stephan Shaw was charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly groping a woman who was being held on retail theft charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is now charged with sexual misconduct and official misconduct.

Prosecutors say Stephan Shaw groped a woman who was being held on retail theft charges inside a holding cell at the 18th District Police Headquarters.

The incident allegedly happened last year.

Shaw appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been relieved of his police powers.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood