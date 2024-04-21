Chicago Police Department officers, teens play basketball game in West Chatham

Chicago Police Department officers and teens played a basketball game Saturday at Simeon Career Academy high school in West Chatham on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some teens and Chicago police officers faced off in a friendly game basketball game Saturday on the South Side.

The event was held at Simeon High School.

Organizers held the event to build trust and understanding between the two groups and stop violence ahead of the summer.

"So important for the youth to see the officers as our neighbors, our citizens, human beings, and it is so important for our officers to see our youth as neighbors and citizens and human beings." said Bishop Edwin Walker with Friendly Temple Church. "We're trying to break down barriers."

After the game a question and answer session was held, where attendees could ask about police procedures and officers could share information about career paths and mentor programs.

