Chicago police officers, firefighters honored for bravery and courage at City Hall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago award ceremony honored first responders Wednesday for their extraordinary efforts for the citizens of the city.

"Everything you do you do this with extraordinary courage selflessness and bravery and for that you are a true inspiration to all of us," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Maybe of the incidents never made the news, like when now-retired firefighter Roy Anderson helped get two victims out of a burning, smoke-filled home on South Vernon by giving his mask to one of them.

"It's a privilege to have served the city of Chicago as a fireman and paramedic, and to give 31 and a half years of my life the city I love," he said.

"People forget everyday how much first responders give every day, despite the tragedies the problems at home we go out do the very best to help the community," said CFD Commissioner Annette Nance Holt.

"We really need to hear these stories of heroism, triumph and resilience," said CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Officers Ravyn Morgan and Jake Schmeisser responded to an officer in trouble last December. They both shot and disarmed the suspect. Everyone survived.

"That individual decided to walk toward us, brandish that firearm and all the training kicked in, all of the training at the academy led us to that moment," Schmeisser said.

Both of the officers had their families at the ceremony, including Officer Morgan's daughter.

"It made me very happy because I'm happy my mommy can keep moving forward and be the greatest police she can be," Ryver Bennett said.

"I love what I do, I love my job and I'm just happy I'm able to come home to my family every single day," said Ofc. Morgan. "This is such a dangerous job but it's rewarding. Honestly it is."