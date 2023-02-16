WATCH LIVE

'Get Behind the Vest' pancake breakfast raising money for vests for Chicago police officers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 16, 2023 6:04PM
Pancake breakfast to raise money for bulletproof vests or CPD officers
The "Get Behind the Vest" pancake breakfast fundraiser this weekend will raise money for bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One thing saved a Chicago police officer's life when he was shot last summer during a traffic stop.

Officer Erik Moreno took two rounds to his shoulder and upper torso while on duty June 5. He says his bulletproof vest is the reason he's still here.

There's a big effort this weekend to raise money to help Chicago officers buy those vests.

Officer Moreno and Alderman Matt O'Shea joined ABC7 to talk about the "Get Behind the Vest" fundraiser.

The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast is Sunday at St. John Fisher Kane Hall, 10200 Washenaw Avenue, from 8 a.m. until noon. It costs $5 per-person or $25 for a family.

