Chicago police issue alert after 2 attempted sexual assaults in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after someone attempted to sexually assault two women Monday night in Lakeview, with nearby residents helping to thwart the suspect.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound in the 700-block of West Brompton Avenue at about 9 p.m. when a male suspect grabbed her from behind.

The suspect said he had a gun and told the woman not to turn around, police said. The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the woman, whose screams alerted nearby residents who were able to thwart the suspect, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was walking east in the 800-block of West Buckingham Place when police said she heard someone walking behind her.

The suspect then grabbed the woman, took her to the ground and made sexually explicit statements while on top of her, police said. The woman was able to fight the suspect off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 733-8261.

