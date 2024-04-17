Chicago DoorDash driver Elijah Okunola missing since Saturday, last seen on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to locate Elijah Okunola, a DoorDash driver who typically works downtown and in Hyde Park and who has been missing since Saturday.

DoorDash said Okunola's last completed delivery was on April 2, though the missing persons bulletin put out by Chicago police has his last contact listed as on April 13.

Okunola is described as a 24-year-old Black male, 5 ft. 6 in. tall and 140 lbs., with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes. He was last known to be driving near 55 East Pearson Street in Chicago.

Okunola's older brother said he lives with his mother and sister, and was last seen dropping his mother off at work.

DoorDash released a statement saying, "We are devastated to hear about this tragic situation and have reached out to the Okunol family to offer our support during this difficult time. The safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we've been working closely with local law enforcement to assist them as they investigate in any way that we can."

If you see Okunola or have information about where he is, police ask that you call 911 or the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

