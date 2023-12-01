A Chicago police officer has been relieved of her police powers after she was arrested for falsely claiming she was the victim of an armed robbery.

Chicago police officer arrested, relieved of powers after falsely claiming she was robbed, CPD says

The Chicago Police Department said Officer Zondranika Williams called 911 back in September, but investigators said she was never robbed.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony misconduct.

Williams is due in court next week.

No further information was immediately available.