Bodycam video in fatal shooting of Officer Ella French will not be released, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and her partner during a traffic stop will not be released, according to the Civilian Office of Police AccountabilityCOPA says a court order is currently preventing the office from releasing video showing the shooting and the response.Prosecutors say that the shooting was captured on body cameras worn by the officers.Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.Police say Emonte Morgan both killed French and shot her partner three times. His brother Eric, police say, was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags.A visitation for 29-year-old French will be held Wednesday, August 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine in Chicago. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 19 at the same church.Cardinal Blase Cupich said Monday that he will deliver the homily at the funeral mass.