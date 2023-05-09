Exclusive video shows moments before Chicago cop killed in shooting; 4 in custody, sources say

Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston will be mourned at a vigil Tuesday after she was killed in a shooting outside her home in Avalon Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

She was shot to death after returning home from her shift Saturday, just three years into her policing career and days before she was set to graduate from Loyola with a master's degree in criminal justice

Purple bunting is hanging outside the 5th District Police Station and the flags are flying at half-staff for Officer Preston as police continue to investigate her shooting death.

Neighbors said that's Officer Preston pulled up outside her Avalon Park home after her police shift early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shared exclusively with ABC7 shows she turns off the lights to her personal vehicle, and crosses South Blackstone Avenue to her family's home. That's when a dark car pulls up, stops, and at least one person jumps out. The car then speeds off.

Investigators said 24-year-old Preston laid in her family's front yard, shot multiple times. Her aunt Norma Mhoon shared this message on Facebook saying, "She was doing such a great job and it weakens me to think that she's gone."

Preston was days away from receiving her master's degree before she was killed.

Sunday night, SWAT teams surrounded a home Sunday night near 77th and South Bishop Streets.

The ABC7 I-Team learned investigators arrested two men and two women in connection to Officer Preston's death. Those four remain in custody but have not been charged yet.

Her death is officially being considered in-the-line-of-duty, a CPD spokesperson said Monday. Officers at the 5th District plan to hold a vigil in her honor Tuesday. Her funeral is still being planned, CPD said.

