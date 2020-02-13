CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer's widow files lawsuit against Arms List gun website

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police commander Paul Bauer's widow has filed a lawsuit against the gun website that sold the firearm that killed her husband.

Commander Bauer was shot and killed in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center nearly two years ago.

RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

His widow Erin Bauer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Arms List, one of the nation's largest online gun marketplaces.

The lawsuit accuses the site of selling guns without background checks.

Arms List has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
