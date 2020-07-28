Chicago police hold procession for 'high-ranking' officer who died by suicide

CHICAGO -- A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.Paramedics responded to the facility at 1011 S. Homan Ave. about 9:30 a.m. for an unconscious person, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.CPD held a procession for an officer who died by suicide from Homan Square to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Chicago Police News Affairs.Chicago police have not yet released details about the incident.